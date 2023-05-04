Ramadan: Malta Guinness donates to 5 University Muslim Communities

… partners Philanthropist

Malta Guinness, Nigeria’s leading non-alcoholic Malt Drink, as part of its ‘Choose Goodness’ campaign embarked on a series of heart-warming Social Responsibility initiative during this year’s Ramadan.

On April 14th and 15th, 2023, Malta Guinness distributed several cartons of its nourishing drink to the Ramadan Feeding Program of Rene the Leader, an individual who was committed to feeding 250 Nigerians daily during Ramadan. In addition, the brand also donated several cases of its drinks, along with prayer mats, kettles, and other branded items to the Muslim Communities of five Universities across Nigeria, including the University of Ibadan (UI), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), University of Lagos (UNILAG), University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), and University of Ilorin (UNILORIN).

The gesture by Malta Guinness aims to encourage Muslim faithfuls to embrace sharing Goodness as a way of life both during and after the Ramadan season, while providing them with the nourishment they require during this special period.

“The warm reception of Malta Guinness by the Muslim communities at various Universities is commendable,” said Ife Odedere, Senior Brand Manager, Non-Alcoholics category, Guinness Nigeria. “As a brand, Malta Guinness is committed to sharing Goodness and encouraging our consumers to do the same. We are delighted to be a partner with our Muslim consumers by providing the nourishment needed during the fasting season.” he concluded.

Commenting on the donation, the Amir of the MSSN, UI Chapter, Ibraheem Obakemi said “We are deeply grateful to Malta Guinness for their generous donation of cases of Malta Guinness products. This gesture has touched our hearts and we appreciate the brand for this. We have been shown true kindness and goodness, and we are honoured to be beneficiaries of their generosity. We are inspired to pay it forward and be representatives of goodness in our immediate community. Thank you, Malta Guinness, for your support and encouragement.”

As a brand known for promoting positivity, vitality, and well-being, Malta Guinness continues to be a force for good in Nigerian communities. Through its Choose Goodness campaign, everyone, especially Muslims, were encouraged to make daily positive choices that better the lives of others and promotes goodness. The Social Responsibility initiative during Ramadan was a testament to that commitment.