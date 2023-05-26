Rail mass project: Lagos shuts Murtala Way, Apapa road for one month

…diverts traffic for Mushin flyover construction

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced the total lane closure of Murtala Mohammed Way and Apapa Road in the Oyingbo area commencing from Saturday, May 27, to Friday, June 30, 2023.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Fredric Oladeinde, on Friday, said the closure is In continuity of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, Red Line Project.

Oladeinde listed the following routes mapped out to minimize inconvenience to include: Traffic on Murtala Mohammed Way will be diverted from Abeokuta Street to link Borno Way through Coasts Street and back to Murtala Mohammed Way.

Alternatively, Cemetery Street will be open to traffic from Abeokuta Street.

Lagos State Traffic Emergency Management Authority, LASTMA, officials would be deployed to the affected areas to manage traffic flow.

“Citizens are enjoined to cooperate with the traffic personnel and the interventions provided by the state government to minimize inconveniences,” the commissioner stated.

Also, in continuity of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line Project, the state government announced that traffic will be diverted on two streets in the Mushin area.

The streets where the diversion will take place are; Ago-Owu Street on Kayode Street and Ijaiye Street on Ogunmokun Street, both of which will be diverted to the rail level crossing in Mushin axis from tomorrow, Saturday 27th May to Friday 30th June 2023 for the construction of the Mushin Flyover Bridge.

The following routes have been mapped out to minimize inconvenience; Traffic on Kayode Street will be diverted through Jibowu to link Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway to access Ogunmokun Street.

Traffic on Ogunmokun Street will be diverted to Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway, Ilupeju Bypass to access Ikorodu Road.

