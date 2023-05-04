Qshelter launches platform for seamless real estate transactions

By Theodore Opara

QuickShelter, also known as Qshelter, has announced the launch of its website, providing a professional digital property platform to support seamless real estate transactions in Nigeria and for global users who are interested in buying properties in Nigeria.

This platform aims to revolutionise the real estate Industry in Nigeria and globally, according to a statement by the company.

The Qshelter platform brings together real estate and mortgage services, connecting developers, homeowners, mortgage lending institutions, Pension Funds Administrations, land surveyors and legal experts to clients across diverse industries offline and online. The platform is designed to simplify the real estate process for users, making it more accessible, efficient, and secure.

With the new website, users can now search for properties, apply for mortgage financing, receive support to access their 25% RSA balance, title preparation and perfection, schedule inspections, get home ownership education and make offers all from the comfort of their own homes. The platform also offers features such as online payment options, and access to real estate professionals.

“We understand that buying or selling a property can be a stressful experience, and our platform aims to simplify the process by providing a user-friendly interface and access to experienced professionals,” said Alamu Adegbenga, Chief Operation Officer of Qshelter.

QShelter’s platform is available to users globally, with a focus on the Nigerian market. The platform provides access to a wide range of properties across Nigeria.

“We believe that our platform will revolutionize the real estate industry in Nigeria and globally,” said Adegbenga. “We are committed to providing our users with a seamless and secure experience and look forward to seeing the positive impact our platform will have on the real estate industry.”