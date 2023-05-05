Put in work, before fame, Nollywood actress, Amaka tells colleagues

Nollywood diva, Amaka Chukwujekwu has called out younger colleagues who want to achieve fame without putting in the needed dedication and hard work.

The screen beauty expressed displeasure at the level of laziness most rising talents exhibit towards work.

Her words: “The Nigerian movie industry is not a get-rich-quick scheme. Sadly, many young and rising talents troop in with this warped mindset and have been damaged mentally, emotionally, spiritually, and otherwise, as a result of seeking alternatives to due process when expectations fail them.



Continuing, she said “It is sad that many rising talents join the industry not for love and passion, but in order to be rich and famous overnight, because of the wrong impression from the lavish and fake lifestyle most senior colleagues display on social media.



She stated that to build a lasting legacy; processes, standards, and discipline must be followed.

“The legends and veterans who built this industry, put in the work through thick and thin before the fame came. No enduring legacy is built overnight. If you boycott the process, you will end up a damaged product which will either become toxic or fade away.”

Amaka also called on movie producers, industry leaders, and talent managers, to provide systems and structures which will ensure that every rising talent embraces the culture of hard work, due process, and discipline towards achieving their dreams. “This will further reduce the high level of prostitution, diabolism, and other ill-fated alternatives to hard work which many resort to, due to laziness and indiscipline,” she said.