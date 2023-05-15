‘Put God above riches’ — Prophet Kazeem charges Nigerian leaders

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

Chairman, Unification of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide,”Ayo Ni O”,in USA and Canada, Most Senior Special Apostle Gabriel A Kazeem has urged Nigerian leaders to demonstrate their righteousness through their actions and put almighty God above their riches.

The Clergyman also said that the antidote to the current challenges bedevilling the country is prayers and urged Nigerians to be patient with the incoming administration.

Prophet Kazeem, who is also a Board of Trustee member of the church particularly asked the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to govern the country with sincerity of purpose in order to take Nigeria to the Promised Land.

The clergyman spoke with journalists on the sidelines of the just concluded weeklong international conference of the C&S in Orile-Igbon, Ilorin-Ogbomoso expressway.

His words:”Nigeria has been described as one of the religious countries in the world. But we need to do more so that all the challenges Nigeria is facing today will be eradicated. Nigerians, particularly our leaders need to demonstrate our righteousness through our actions.”

He also said that, “The new government if they want to succeed they put the people at the centre of their policies and programmes.

He added that,”They should not think about self only. Many Nigerian leaders had travelled to the developed world and seen how things have been working well in those places. And they will return to Nigeria and continue in their old ways. Not a few of them put riches above God.

“I want the incoming government to be godly. Nigerians should be patient with the incoming president. They should also face the future with renewed hope that he had promised.” he said.

Also speaking, Apostle Timothy Adewoye said it is incumbent on all Nigerians to assist every government in power with prayers.

“We have prayed for the incoming president to succeed and govern with the fear of God for the benefit of all Nigerians,” he added.