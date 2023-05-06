Purechem chief, others list gains of protecting buildings from water leakages

Ammit Pawaar, Head Sales/Marketing Purechem Manufacturing Limited; Rajesh Sarada, Managing Director, Purechem Manufacturing Ltd; and Alpaebi Chifinma Vivian, Bigger Fortune.

Building engineers, construction firms and property owners and developers have been urged to ensure that structures are protected against water leakages, cracks and other threats to ensure durability and safety of lives and properties.

The call was made recently in Lagos by the Managing Director of PURECHEM Manufacturing Limited, Mr. Rajesh Sarada, during the unveiling of the company’s latest building brand ‘TopShield’, which offers complete water proofing solutions for the built environment.

Sarada said the products were introduced in 2022 to help mitigate the danger of water leakages in buildings. He said as a subsidiary of the Enpee Group, the company is a market leader in the construction chemical sector in Nigeria and West Africa.

The event, which attracted personalities and experts from Nigeria’s construction and the business community among others, also featured an award night for outstanding stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Engineering Resource Academy, Engr. Dr. Omolola Adetona, commended the company for its continued collaboration with the Nigeria Society of Engineers, NSE and other relevant bodies for the manufacturing of tested quality chemicals and adhesive products for the construction industry.

Adetona noted that it was necessary for all hands to be on deck to ensure that only professionally certified materials and products are used in the construction sector to check the rising cases of building collapse across Nigeria.

At the occasion, video clips illustrating the advantages of the new product (Topshield) on structures at the foundation, flooring, roofing and plastering levels were shown.

Sections of the clips extensively exposed the danger and embarrassment a leaking roof could cause to structures and people.

In his presentation, the Head of Sales & Marketing, Engr. Ammit Pawaar, said that three major disadvantages come with leaking structures, whether at the roof, wall or basement levels which over time leads to corrosion, cracks and spalling of concretes, thereby affecting the durability of the structure.

Another disadvantage listed is that the beauty of structures could be destroyed, as leaking walls, roofs, bathrooms, balconies get dampened and become eyesore of sorts. Pawaar said such leakages have health consequences too, as such places will harbor health-threatening microorganisms like algae, fungi, germs, etc.

According to Pawaar, “it is in a bid to safeguard against these problems that we came up with the ‘Top Shield,’ brand which offers complete water proofing products and solutions for the built environments.

“Top Shield brand offers TS 101 Integral Waterproofing Powder for concrete and plaster, TS 202 Integral Waterproofing Liquid for concrete and plaster.

“TS 303 –SBR Latex for Waterproofing and Repairs, TS 605 & TS 615 are other high performance waterproof coatings for bathrooms, balconies, swimming pools, water tanks and roofs.”

He said there is also the Top Fix brand which offers TopFix Super, a crack resistant water proof tile adhesive for fixing tiles in new construction.

“TopFix Super can also be used to fix new tiles on the existing tiles without breaking the old tiles thereby saving lots of time and money. Top Grout which is a high performance water proof tile joint filler is available in 14 shades to match the color of tile in your homes,” he said.

Commenting on the new product at the event, a distributor and award recipient who went home with 55″ TV set, Mr. Okoro Chukwuebuka, lauded the company for the Top shield initiative, adding that the firm remains a customer-friendly organisation whose products and services are next to none.

“l feel happy over this event and it is a memorable day for me and our company,” he added.