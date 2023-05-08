PSC approves salary payment for 1007 Police recruits

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission, PSC, has approved salary payments for the 2021/2022 Police recruits, who passed out of the Police Colleges and have been in formal Police work in different Police Commands and formations in the past six months without salary.

Chairman of PSC, Dr. Solomon Arase, in a statement by spokesman of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said: “The commission’s decision was reached in the interest of national security anchored on the need to amicably resolve the lingering issues of recruitment between the commission and the Nigeria Police Force, which has occasioned untold hardship on the Police Constables.

“The commission’s prompt response also followed outcry and appeals from Nigerians that the 2021/2022 Police recruits, who are yet to be enrolled into the Federal Government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS, have not received salaries, six months after they passed out from the Police Colleges.

“This is after they were duly posted to Police Commands and formations for active Police work, hence, they are not made victims of the face off between the commission and the Nigeria Police Force.

“The commission’s approval for the enrollment of 1007 recruited personnel into the Force in the recruitment exercise of 2021/2022 into the IPPIS payment platform for the purposes of salaries and other emoluments has been conveyed to the Accountant General of the Federation.

“In the letter by Dr. Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the commission and dated, May 5, 2023, the commission requested for “prompt and favourable response in activating and emplacing the necessary processes and procedures at ensuring that these Police officers are immediately captured on the required payment platform and paid accordingly.

“The Commission’s Chairman, Dr. Arase, feels a sense of discomfiture over newspaper reports that the officers had since resorted to alms begging and other untidy acts to sustain themselves.

“Consequently, he has moved immediately to resolve all pending and envisaged issues surrounding the matter.”