Prudent resources’ mgt responsible for N55bn remittance — JAMB 

By Dickson Omobola

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation, JAMB, said it has remitted N2 billion as its interim surplus for the 2023 operating year.

JAMB noted that it would remit more when its operations for the years are concluded.

In a statement by its Head of Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, JAMB said it has remitted no fewer than N55 billion to the Federal Government coffers, adding that it was more than what the board has paid in 38 years of existence.

The statement reads: “JAMB has again remitted N2 billion as its interim surplus for the 2023 operating year, more would be remitted as its operations for the years are completed. This is in furtherance of the pledge by the Professor Is-haq Oloyede-led management, on assumption of duty, that it would leverage on technology and discipline to manage the affairs of the board.

“Since assuming office the Professor Is-haq Oloyede-led management has remitted over N55 billion to the Federal Government coffers. This is far above the less than the N60 Million remitted by the Board in the 38 years of the existence of the Board prior to the appointment of Prof. Oloyede.

“On assumption of office of the current registrar, he had come up with a policy which holds that whatever would be done, must be on the table. This has changed the narratives such that JAMB now posts humongous returns to the Consolidated Revenue Fund, CRF.

“These returns were bolstered by the board’s expanded internal capacities for its operations achieved through direct execution of its processes and procedures, which instantly resulted in, for instance, savings of N1.2 billion being paid annually to a service provider and a downward review of the N1.2 billion being annually paid to another to about N400 million with the same old service provider.

“This in addition to the recovery of over N1.2 billion, in both cash and estates in choice areas of Abuja, in 2016.”