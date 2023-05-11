Protest in Plateau over death of youth leader allegedly tortured by security personnel

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Community members especially women from the Jengre community, Bassa local government area of Plateau State have protested the death of their Youth Leader, Audu Bako who they alleged died as the result of torture by some personnel of Operation Safe Haven, OpSH.

The incident raised tension in the Jengre town, as women dressed in black attires marched around the streets of the town to protest and also went to the palace of the Ogomo Pengana, the Paramount ruler of Chiefdom.

Bako died on Monday the 8th of May 2023, as a resident who did not want to be named said “About a month ago, Audu was returning home in the night on his bike when the vigilante stopped him at the bend leading to his house just before the checkpoint at a place called Road-Block.

“The incident led to a serious fight between him and the vigilante to the extent the case went to the Jengre Police Division, the vigilante had succeeded in beating him up with bamboo sticks. It was at the DPO’s office in Jengre that the STF insisted that Audu must be taken to Jos for further scrutiny.

“Audu did not return to Jengre until, after 10 days (01/05/2023), he was in detention and was tortured, as he was accused of engaging in a fight with vigilantes at odd hours. Upon his discharge from Jos, he returned home sick he had to be admitted to SDA Hospital, Jengre and later referred to JUTH for further treatment as his case was worsening.

“It was in JUTH that he died, which I suspect is a result of the extreme torture he went through. At the moment, some individuals are calling for an autopsy to be performed on him before he is buried which I fully support. Let’s see how the drama unfolds and God help them if what I am thinking turns out to be true.”

The leadership of the Amo Nation (the deceased tribe) has written a petition to the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, OpSH Major-General Abdulsalami Ibrahim demanding the immediate disclosure and investigation of officers who brutalized and manhandled the deceased.

The National Secretary, of Amo National Youth Association, AMONYA, Micah Micah Junior, in a statement on behalf of Dr. Gugu Musa the National President, called for calm and restraint in comments and speeches stating, “The leadership of Amo at all levels have been on top of the situation seeking for justice.”

However, Markus Y. Saleh (SAN) and Co, attorneys to the deceased family have petitioned the Commander, OpSH demanding the “immediate disclosure and investigation of officers who brutalized and manhandled Mr. Audu Bako, (The Jengre Youth Leader).”

The legal practitioner demanded “an immediate, thorough investigation to be conducted to find out the men behind the heinous brutality, dehumanization, torture and agonizing treatment of Mr. Audu Bako whose only sin/crime was becoming a youth leader in Jengre,” and also demanded that “the officers at Sector 1 Command of the Special Task Force be made to face the full wrath of the law in the circumstance.”

The petition was also copied to the Minister of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Plateau State Governor, Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Jos, National Human Rights Commission, Plateau State and the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command.

OpSH could not confirm the incident as the spokesperson Capt. James Oya did not pick up nor return the calls to his known phone number at the time of this report.

The spokesman of 3 Div, Major Sabastian Takwa said he knew nothing about the incident but a source at the State Police headquarters said, “The people came to report, the Police are investigating.”