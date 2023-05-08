Prospective bride, 7 others die in Zamfara boat mishap

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

No fewer than 8 people including a prospective bride died on Sunday in Gusau, Zamfara state when the boat in which they were sailing capsized in a river.

About 11 people were reportedly sailing to reach the other end of the river on the outskirts of Gusau, in search of portable water.

However, the 8 drowned, 4 women and 4 men, while 3 others cheated death as they swam to the river bank for safety.

A local, Halilu of Unguwan Bugaje Gusau who spoke in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service monitored by our correspondent on Monday in Kaduna, said the water in the Gusau river could only be used to wash clothes but not quite good for consumption.

He said people usually used the boat to cross over to the other side of the river where some well to do individuals dug boreholes from where the people could get drinking water.

He lamented that the young lady who died was about to be married as the prospective groom had already presented the required materials for their marriage to the deceased’s family.

Gusau, like other state capitals in the Northwest has been hit by water scarcity, a situation that compelled many residents to go far from home in search of water to drink.