Prospective bride, 7 others die in Zamfara boat mishap

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Gusau—No fewer than eight persons including a prospective bride, died on Sunday in Gusau, Zamfara State when the boat in which they were sailing capsized.

About 11 people were reportedly sailing to reach the other side of the river on the outskirts of Gusau, in search of potable water.

However, four women and four men drowned while three others cheated death as they swam to safety.

A local in Unguwan Bugaje, Gusau simply identified as Halilu, who spoke in an interview with BBC Hausa Service monitored by our correspondent, yesterday, in Kaduna, said the water in the Gusau river could only be used to wash clothes but not good for consumption.

He said people usually used the boat to cross over to the other side of the river where some well to-do individuals dug boreholes from where the people could get drinking water.

He lamented that the young lady who died was about to be married as the prospective groom had already presented the required materials for their marriage to her family.

Gusau, like other state capitals in the North-West has been hit by water scarcity, a situation that compelled many residents to go far from home in search of drinking water.