Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin receives Tourism Award for promoting peace, harmony

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, has been honoured with an award of tourism by a Nigerian Tourism Commission for his love for humanity.

The award was presented to the Prophet yesterday at a colourful ceremony in Warri, Delta State which was attended by tourism experts, government officials and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the ceremony, the commended Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin for his contributions towards promoting peace and harmony among Nigerians. It’s a fact that the Prophet’s humanitarian efforts have not gone unnoticed, and he deserved to be honoured for his selfless service to the country.

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin was also commended for his efforts in organizing prayer sessions and other spiritual activities that have attracted tourists from various parts of the world to Nigeria. The prophet’s ministry has become a hub for religious tourism, with thousands of visitors coming from different countries to participate in prayer programs and other spiritual activities.

In his remarks, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin expressed his gratitude to the Nigeria Tourism Commission for the honour bestowed on him. He said that the award would spur him on to do more for humanity, and he promised to continue to work for the good of all Nigerians.

The Prophet’s recognition by the Tourism Commission is seen as a fitting tribute to an individual whose contributions to the development of religious tourism in Nigeria have been immense. It is hoped that other religious leaders and organizations will be inspired by Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin’s example and work towards promoting peace, love, and tolerance in Nigeria.