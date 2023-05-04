Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin donates N7m to Beauty Kings and Queens project

By Ayo Onikoyi

Delta State-based cleric and founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, has urged well-meaning Nigerians to continue to support the cause of the less privileged in the society, saying giving back to the people and making life meaningful for them is the best way to please God.

Prophet Fufeyin stated this in Warri, Delta State when he played host to executives and members of National Association of Beauty Queens and Kings, saying that God blessed him in order to be a channel of blessings to many others just as he called on influential people to be of help to people around them and make the society a better place.

The famous cleric who is known for his philanthropy gesture to many people stated that many people don’t understand what he passed through before God blessed him and gave him the mandate to share his resources with people who are down and are in need of financial help.

The cleric adopted the Beauty Kings and Queens Project brought to him and their fund raising bus project which would help the association reach out to prisoners, orphanage homes and physically challenged persons as he donated the sum of N7 million to the project.

Speaking further on the need to spread wealth among the people, Prophet Fufeyin noted that reaching out to people by touching their lives positively would bring back multiple blessings to the person, adding that when you give to the needy, the blessings are returned in ways no one can understand.

“The blessings people talk about are not for me alone. God blessed me so that we can reach out to millions of people around the world who are suffering and need help for different reasons. I will be supporting this project with N7 million and I will also give you N1 million for your logistics back to where you came from”, he added.