Properties worth millions destroyed as fire guts Lagos Alaba Int’l market

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy occurred in Lagos as fire gutted shanties at the popular Alaba International Market, Ojo area of the state, leaving properties worth millions of naira burnt.

Meanwhile, Vanguard Metro, gathered that mobs have prevented fire emergency responders from accessing the scene to put out the fire over undisclosed reasons.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Magret Adeseye, confirmed the development.

According to Adeseye, “Report reaching Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service at about 12 noon on Friday, indicates shops at the popular Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos are on Fire.

“However, fire crew from Ojo, Sari-Iganmu and Ajegunle are being turned back by angry mobs from performing their statutory duty but presently on standby.

“The agency is consequently, collaborating wth Security Agents to address it.”

Details later…