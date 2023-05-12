Proof of ownership and land document in Nigeria

By Olusola John Jegede, Esq

The Land documents in Nigeria are various legal documents that are used to prove title, transfer, and convey land or ownership rights in Nigeria. A land document is a key requirement to prove ownership of a property in Nigeria and other many jurisdictions in the world due to the static nature of a property. A land document can show who have owned a particular property before and the current owner of the property.

TYPES OF LAND DOCUMENTS

The following are some of the commonly used land documents in Nigeria:

RECEIPT:

A land purchase receipt is a document reflecting the receipt of payment for a particular property or land. Usually, vendors issue a receipt to the buyer upon the sale of a property. However, the receipt may not be necessary again where the clause for a receipt is contained in the deed.

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY (C OF O):

This is a legal document issued by the government to indicate that the holder has the legal right to own and use a particular parcel of land for a specified period of time. The C of O is issued by the State Government of the State where the land is located. A purchaser of a parcel of land covered by a C of O is not required to apply for another one, he is only required to register a deed of assignment with governor’s consent.

DEED OF ASSIGNMENT OR CONVEYANCE:

This is a legal document that transfers ownership rights from the current owner (assignor) to the new owner (assignee). A deed of assignment is usually drafted by a legal practitioner and is registered at the Land Registry. The deed of assignment and deed of conveyance are the same document in Nigeria depending on the state.

GOVERNOR’s CONSENT:

The Governor’s Consent refers to endorsement or approval of a governor to any instruments that transfers a property to another person. A Governor’s Consent is not a document on its own, it is merely referring to signing of any deed of transfer of title such as deed of conveyance or deed of assignment or deed of gift or legal mortgage by a Governor of a state. Governor’s Consent is important because the Nigerian law, specifically the Land Use Act mandates the consent of a governor to all transfer of title before a new owner can achieve a perfect title to such a property. The Governor Consent is obtained by submitting the land documents or deed for the registration with the state government (land registry).

CONTRACT OF SALE OF LAND:

The contract of sale of land is used by parties to agree on some terms before the final stage of the Land transaction is reached. It is relevant when any property is to be purchased by anyone. The preparation of a Contact of Sale of Land usually precedes the preparation of the Deed of Assignment. It is not a registrable instrument and must be accompanied with other title/land documents on the property.

DEED OF GIFT:

This is a legal document used to transfer ownership rights from one person (Donor) to another (Donee) without any monetary consideration. It is often used in cases where a parent wants to gift a piece of land to a child, relative or any other person. It can be used to transfer ownership of a parcel of land permanently to another person.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

This is a legal document that authorizes a person to act on behalf of another person in matters relating to land transactions. It is often used where the owner of a parcel of land is unable to act by himself in a property transaction. A power of Attorney may or may not be by Deed.

SURVEY PLAN:

This is a document that shows the exact measurements and boundaries of a piece of land. It is used in cases where a land transaction is being carried out. A survey plan is usually drawn by a Registered Surveyor, and it is usually attached to a Deed of Assignment or Conveyance.

DEED OF LEGAL MORTGAGE:

ADeed of mortgage is a document used in Mortgage transactions. It is used in mortgage transactions to show that land or property has been transferred from the mortgagor (borrower) to the mortgagee (lender). It is a temporary transfer in that, once the loan amount and the interest accrued have been fully paid; the mortgagor shall be entitled to retrieve his property back from the lender.

PROBATE:

A grant of probate is a document derived after proving the will of a deceased person through inheritance in the probate registry. It is usually granted to executors mentioned in a Will. The document vests all the assets contained in the will onto the executors of the estate, who are sometimes the recognized legal owners of the property in law and have powers to transfer or deal with the land/property of the deceased person. Generally, executors are trustees to the beneficiaries named in a Will. The Probate will is the only recognized legal documentto prove the title to a property of a deceased person who has died testate.

LETTER OF ADMINISTRATION:

A letter of administration is similar to a grant of Probate. It vests the property left behind by a deceased person into the administrators of a specific estate. It is usually granted to the personal representatives of a deceased person where the deceased left no Will before his death or where the Will did not provide executors, or the Will has become invalid for any reason.

ASSENT:

AnAssent is a legal document used to vest an interest in a specific estate onto the beneficiaries of an estate or any third-party buyer by the executors or the administrators of the estate. It is always accompanied by a copy of a grant of probate or letter of administration.

JUDGEMENT OF COURT:

The judgment of a court is an important document which may affect or transfer an interest in a specific property from one person to another. In Nigeria, the legal interests in several properties have been transferred from one person to another through the decisions of various courts. When property ownership has been derived through litigation or any property has been subjected to a lawsuit, it is essential to examine the full decision of the court in respect of such property by obtaining a certified true copy of the judgement.

Finally, the land documents are important to prove ownership to any piece of land in Nigeria, it is impossible or delicate for a property not to have any document. Buying land or a house in Nigeria is a delicate process that requires the service of a lawyer. It is irrelevant if the owner represents that he or she has a complete document, such documents must be thoroughly examined to determine whether they are enough or capable of transferring full ownership to the buyer legally. Furthermore, a search must be conducted on title documents of any land to be bought to determine there is no encumbrances that affect the property title.

