Prof Lumumba urges Eno to avoid wrong advisers, sycophants

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Former director of Anti-corruption Commission, Kenya, Professor Patrick Lumumba, has advised the newly sworn-in governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Enoto guard against wrong advisers and sycophants.

Pro Lumumba gave the advice while giving a dinner talk at the inaugural Banquet organised Monday night at Ibom Icon Hotel & Resort in honour of governor Umo Eno and his deputy, Senator Akon Eyakenyi.

He also advised Pastor Eno to avoid sycophants who may shield him from his true friends, and appealed to him not to abandon those had made him to become elected as the governor.

His words, “We on this occasion are asking you to discard your soft skin and wear a skin of an Elephant as you pursue the duties which you have been given the honour and privilege to of exercising on behalf of the people of Akwa Ibom State.

“My appeal to you today is to guard against men and women who will disguise themselves as friends but their only desire is to entice you to do what is wrong. I urge you the governor to avoid sycophants, who will sing your praises and advise you to do the wrong things.

“We pray to God that you recognize that you do not have monopoly of knowledge, and to remind you that the position you occupy is a position of honour and privilege. And as we sit here today, the God of history is already beginning to mark your scorecard.

” I have no doubt that you will be a servant leadership. I have no doubt that it is not going to be easy. I have no doubt that you can do it. When we call you His Excellency, it is not because you are excellent, but because we want you to do excellent things”

Lumumba who applauded the immediate past governor Udom Emmanuel for his achievement in infrastructure development which he has had the honour and privilege to see.

He stressed that he could confirm that

having travelled through many African countries, Akwa Ibom infrastructure was second to very few, and expressed the hope that the new administration to build on the achievements.

“On an occasion such as this, it is important to remind the man who you have succeeded that he has done great things. But permit to take this opportunity to remind you (Udom) that your true success will be measured when your successor succeeds.

” It is, therefore, incumbent on you to ensure that you create an enabling environment that will enable your successor to succeed. It is also inclumbent upon me to remind the man and the woman who have taken over from you that they have a duty to build on what you have done”, Lumumba said

He noted that it is only men and women of low esteem that obliterate what had been put in place by their predecessor, stressing, “I have no doubt in mind that the team of Umo Eno and the deputy governor do not suffer from such inadequacies”

While proposing a Toast at the dinner, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro, SAN, wished the new admininistration to record a resounding success.

“We have a lot to thank God for. And the first thing that we have to thank God for is that Pastor Umo Eno is governor of Akwa Ibom State. Some people never thought it will come to pass. It can only be “that same God’ that has made it possible”, he said.