Probe: You’re entitled to your opinion, FG replies Matawalle

Executive Governor of Zamfara state, Gov Bello Matawalle

The Federal Government said Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state is exercising his freedom of expression by saying that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should investigate the presidency and the outgoing ministers.

Recall that Governor Matawalle had asked the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, to investigate President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet members.

The Zamfara governor also asked the EFCC stop castigating governors and beam its searchlight on the Presidency and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

He urged the EFCC boss to ensure the commission’s investigation must be wholistic and not selective.

He said, “The investigation must be wholistic and not selective. It is in this respect that the recent invitations and pronouncement by the EFCC Chair is imbalance, incomplete, hypocritical and unnecessarily skewed.

“I demand that the EFCC chair extend similar invitations to officers of the Presidency and members of the Federal Executive Council, which is the highest tier of government in the country.”

But in its reaction, the Federal Government through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the governor expressed his personal opinion.

When asked to respond to the comment, he said, “The governor has the right to make suggestions, that is his own opinion.”