Prioritize renovation of education infrastructure in Abuja, Centre urges FCTA

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

HipCIty Innovation Centre, a research and advocacy organisation, has called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration to fast-track the implementation of the ‘Renovate 100 Schools in 100 Days’ initiative regardless of any political dynamics.

Speaking on behalf of the centre at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, the Executive Director, Mr. Bassey Bassey, emphasized the importance of the initiative in improving educational infrastructure in the FCT.

He noted that the ‘Renovate 100 Schools in 100 Days’ initiative was launched by the FCT administration in 2022 to provide infrastructure for schools in the territory.

The initiative is expected to provide classrooms, furniture, and other facilities to 100 schools in the FCT within 100 days.

According to him, the initiative would go a long way in providing access to quality education for children in the territory.

Mr. Bassey lamented, “The raining season is upon us, and some of the rural primary schools are already facing the pressure, for instance; in North-East Ward Abaji, schools are almost washed away by flood, in Zuba Gwagwalada Primary School, students receive lessons sitting on bare floor and in other places we have noticed that primary and junior secondary schools now share classrooms where primary schools operate in the morning and vacate by afternoon to make way for the junior secondary students to receive lectures.

“In most schools across the nation’s capital, water, sanitation hygiene (WASH) facilities are either unavailable, malfunctional or inadequate. Students who should be WASH ambassadors in their communities sensitizing people on safe hygiene practices, dangers of open defecation are now the perpetrators for lack of option or alternative.

“The learning environments in most of these schools are poor, inadequate teachers are also a great concern. In fact, many of the primary and Junior secondary schools in Abuja are taught by volunteers who are not registered professional teachers; there are reported cases of pupils being taught in local languages as against the use of English language being the primary language of instruction

“Over four months have passed since the release of the 2023 budgetary allocation and we have observed keenly to see if this project proposed by the education administrators will kick off.

“Unfortunately, this plan of renovating 100 schools in 100 days seems to have gone to sleep while our children are left to continue to attend school with fear of their classrooms collapsing on them, with sadness on their faces when they sit on the bare floor of an open roofed classroom to learn.”

He urged the FCT administration to ensure that the initiative is implemented without delay, and that the necessary resources are made available to achieve this goal.

According to Mr. Bassey, it will have a significant impact on the education sector in the FCT, and will help to improve the standard of education in the territory.