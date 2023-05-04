Press Freedom: We should pay tribute to journalists that are dead – NAS

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate the World Press Freedom Day, the National Association of Seadogs, NAS, has said that this year’s celebration is an opportunity to among other things pay tribute to journalists that have lost their lives.

NAS also said that the celebration calls for media professionals and governments at all levels to reflect on the state of press freedom and to defend the media’s independence.

The President of NAS, also known as Pyrates Confraternity, Kaduna State Chapter, Dr. Amb. Obinna Okpara, stated this in his message on the occasion of the 2023 World Press Freedom Day.

Dr. Okpara said this year’s celebration calls for re-centering press freedom as a driver for all other human rights.

According to him, “This year’s special 30th-anniversary celebration of World Press Freedom Day is an opportunity for media professionals and governments to reflect on the state of press freedom worldwide, defend the media’s independence, and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“As the National Association of Seadogs, Kaduna Chapter, joins the world in advocating for a free press, we call on governments at all levels to act on giving more freedom to media practitioners.

“In the face of multiple crises such as conflicts, socio-economic inequalities, environmental disasters, and health challenges, the role of the media in countering misinformation and disinformation becomes critical.

“Press freedom, safety of journalists, and access to information take center stage in ensuring the institutions underpinning democracy, the rule of law, and human rights remain intact.

“Thus, this year’s celebration calls for recentring press freedom as a driver for all other human rights. The right to freedom of expression, enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, is a prerequisite for enjoying all other human rights. Independent, pluralistic, and diverse media are key to this enjoyment.

“As we commemorate World Press Freedom Day’s 30th anniversary, let’s reaffirm our commitment to upholding press freedom and the vital role of the press in shaping our societies.”

He noted that in 1993, the UN General Assembly proclaimed May 3 as World Press Freedom Day, recognizing the vital role of the press in ensuring the public’s right to seek, receive, and impart information.

“As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of this historic occasion, it’s essential to revisit the fundamental principles of press freedom that remain as relevant today as they were when the declaration was signed,” he said.

He further said, “Over the past three decades, there has been remarkable progress in achieving a free press and freedom of expression worldwide, thanks to the proliferation of independent media and digital technologies.

“However, media freedom, safety of journalists, and freedom of expression are under increasing attack, threatening the fulfillment of other human rights.”