Press Freedom: Lawan celebrates Nigerian journalists 

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan

…Says they have made contributions to the socio-political, economic development of the country

By Henry Umoru

THE President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has said that journalists have made immense contributions to the socio-political and economic development of Nigeria.

Lawan on Wednesday celebrated Nigerian Journalists on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, the President of the Senate said, “Nigerian journalists deserve our appreciation for their contributions to democracy and governance in general in Nigeria as the fourth estate of the realm.

“Promoting press freedom is not only upholding the rights of an important segment of the society, it is also promoting the human right to freedom of speech and opinion.

“It is in the light of this that the ninth National Assembly has ensured in the past four years that no legislation under its purview tampers with these rights.”

The Senate President wished journalists a happy World Press Freedom Day.