Press Freedom: Groups canvas for more protection, respect for journalists

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy, CTA, and the University of Calabar Theatre Arts Alumni Association, UNCTAA, have urged the Federal Government to improve protection for journalists and content creators in the country.

The groups at a joint press briefing on Thursday to mark the 2023 International Press Freedom Day in Abuja expressed concerns over the rising spate of attacks on the Nigerian press.

They urged the government to not only create the enabling environment for journalists to freely do their work, but also lead by showing respect for the press.

The Executive Director, CTA, Faith Nwadishi and the Coordinator, UCTAA, Abuja Chapter, Mr. MacDonald Ekemezie said a free press remains a critical component of any democratic society.

Nwadishi noted that it was worrying that Nigeria has dropped further in the World Press Freedom Index, adding that the government needs to do more to encourage press freedom in the country.

She said: “UNESCO has rightly noted that freedom of expression is a driver for all other human rights. The press must be allowed to fulfill its roles as a watchdog for society, educate and inform citizens, and generate public opinion without fear of harassment, violence, or undue pressure from the government or other actors.

“We are deeply concerned by the constant harassment of journalists, media houses, and content creators by the government under flimsy excuses. We call on all well-meaning Nigerians to join us in standing up for the press and protecting them from undue interference.

“It is concerning to hear that Nigeria’s ranking in the World Press Freedom Index has fallen further to 123 out of 180 countries in 2023. This reinforces the urgent need to address the challenges facing the press and protect their rights to operate freely without fear of intimidation or harassment.

“As we mark World Press Freedom Day, we must reaffirm our commitment to upholding the fundamental right to freedom of expression and ensuring that journalists can carry out their critical work without undue interference or censorship. The press is a vital component of any democratic society, and we must work together to protect and promote press freedom”, she added.

On his part, Mr. Ekemezie said the government must put a stop to the harassment and intimidation of the press including unwarranted fines being imposed on media houses.

According to him, “The press has its roles uniquely carved out for her as the fourth estate of the realm, as a watchdog for the society, to educate and inform the citizens.

“The press is not out of place when in good conscience it criticizes government in the interest of the society. “We recognize that the Press stands firmly as a backbone of our democracy and therefore must be respected and protected”.