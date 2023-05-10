Presidential Poll Tribunal: I’ll respond to Atiku’s request for live broadcast – Tinubu

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has told the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja that he will respond to Atiku Abubakar’s request for proceedings to be broadcast live.

The tribunal then adjourned till Thursday to enable him respond to the application seeking an order to allow live coverage of day-to-day proceedings on petitions seeking to nullify his election.

In an application, dated May 5, former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the presidential election that held on February 25, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, had through his team of lawyers led by Chief Chris Uche (SAN), urged the court to grant permission for proceedings in the petition he lodged to challenge the return of Tinubu as winner of the election, to be televised.

In his response, Tinubu, through his lead counsel, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), while confirming receipt of the application, said he would need time to respond to it.

“My Lords, my immediate response is that he will hear from us within the time allowed by the rules,” he added.

Likewise, counsel that represented APC, Chief Akin Olujinmi (SAN), noted that the petitioners served him on Monday.

He added: “We are taking steps to respond appropriately to the application within the time permitted by rules of this court.”

Earlier, INEC, also confirmed that it was served with the application.

The Justice Tsanammi-led five-member panel adjourned further pre-hearing proceedings on Atiku’s petition till Thursday.

It ordered all the parties to sort out all the documents they would either concede to or object to, as well as key issues to be considered with respect to the petition.

The court held that it would hear the application for live coverage of its proceedings, once all the respondents filed their responses.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has asked the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to dismiss the petition by the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, seeking to nullify his election victory.

Tinubu maintained that the petition was bereft of merit and substance.

Proceedings continue tomorrow, Thursday.