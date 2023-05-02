Presidential poll: courts will reaffirm Tinubu/Shettima mandate – WAPCGM

·Wants APC to zone Senate Presidency to South-South

Warri All Progressives Congress Grassroots Mobilizers, WAPCGM, has expressed optimism that the Presidential Election Tribunal and the Supreme Court, will reaffirm the mandate given to the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President-Elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, by the majority of Nigerians in the February Presidential Poll.



WAPCGM, in a statement released in Warri, Delta State on Tuesday called on the Presidential candidates of the opposition political parties and leaders of the parties, “to join hands with the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by saving the country from the financial and judicial waste of time.”



In the statement signed by the Chairman, Secretary, and Director of Media/Publicity, WAPCGM, Comr. Dennis Mene, Comr. Omagbemi Ajofotan and Engr. Mofe Nobi, respectively, the group, urged the incoming President and the National leadership of All Progressives Congress, “to zone Office of the President of the Senate to the South-South geopolitical zone; having shown commitment to the party and being the economic hub of the country.”

The Warri All Progressives Congress Grassroots Mobilizers, which comprises APC faithful from Warri South, Warri South-West, and Warri North Local Government Areas in Delta State, asserted that zoning the Senate Presidency to the South-South geopolitical zone would guarantee, “sustainable peace, development, and inclusiveness.”

Whilst rejoicing with Senator (Mrs.) Oluremi Tinubu, who they described as their dear sister and mother, for the electoral victory of the incoming President, Bola Tinubu, WAPCGM, posited: “

“Her disposition and efforts, also contributed to APC winning the Presidency. We strongly believe she will bring her wealth of experience to bear in the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria, as a former member of the National Assembly.”

“We have the utmost confidence in the ability and capacity of the President-Elect, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmad Tinubu, and Vice President-Elect, His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima, to bring the needed development to our Nation, based on their track records of excellent performance, both as Governors and Senators, respectively.

“We want to congratulate the Senator-Elect of Delta South Senatorial District, Hon. Joel Onowakpo Thomas, for his victory in the just concluded National Assembly election. The Senator-Elect, Hon Joel Onowakpo, has a track record of excellent performance when he was Chairman of Delta State Board of Internal Revenue. We also congratulate the Warri South Constituency II member-elect of Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Benson Obire.

“The Warri All Progressives Congress Grassroots Mobilizers, salute the courage mustered by the outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari, to carry out electoral reforms, which culminated in the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

“We commend the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the full implementation of the BVAS, which led to the drastic reduction in figures from areas where we usually have bogus figures in the past. We call on INEC to improve on its logistics department to ensure that electoral materials are conveyed timely to various Polling Units in subsequent elections.”