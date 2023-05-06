Presidential Poll: Coalition protests in US, says Nigeria’s democracy under threat

A coalition of Nigerian Organizations in the United States of America have launched a peaceful protest against the outcome of the recently concluded presidential election in Nigeria in which Nigeria’s electoral umpire, INEC, declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the winner of the election.

The coalition, during the protest tagged “Democracy Under Threat in Nigeria,” at the Lafayette Square, Washington D.C. said the aim of the protest was “to draw attention to the ongoing electoral tribunal in Nigeria, where the results of the recently concluded presidential elections are being contested.”

It said the tribunal must be fair, transparent and deliver unbiased judgement in the matter.

Speaking during the protest, one of the promoters, Mr Franklin Ekechukwu said all stakeholders and lovers of democracy must wade in and exert pressure on the Nigerian Tribunal to ensure a fair judgement in the matter.

He said that the Coalition of Nigerian Organizations in the United States is dedicated to promoting democracy, human rights, and social justice in Nigeria.

Also speaking, aide to Nigeria’s former Vice President, H.E Atiku Abubakar, Mr Eta Uso, expressed dissatisfaction over the outcome of the election, calling for a return of what he described as stolen mandate.

He said the tribunal must not be unfair and unjust in it’s ruling but must maintain the mandate of being the hope of the people.

According to him, “We hope that this protest will lead to increased scrutiny and support from the global community, to ensure that the Nigerian judiciary upholds the will of the people and the democratic process.”

Recall that the election, which was keenly contested by many candidates of popular political parties including Atiku Abubakar of the People Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), has been described in many quarters as being replete with rigging and violence.

This is because, many Nigerians, especially the youths, had campaigned massively for, especially the three major candidates. Therefore, following the failure of INEC to upload election results directly from polling units to it’s portal, the IREV, to ensure transparency, majority of Nigerians, including the international bodies, described the election as a slap on democracy.

Also, there were several claims of fake results being uploaded to the INEC portal promoting some if the candidates to challenge the election outcome in court.

The Coalition, therefore, called on the international community, particularly the United States, to exert pressure on the Nigerian judiciary to ensure a fair, transparent, and unbiased resolution to the electoral dispute.

Speaking further, Mr Eta Uso said, “the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic process is at stake, and it is crucial that the international community take action to uphold democratic principles and the rule of law.”