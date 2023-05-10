Presidential inauguration:  FG orders airlines to relocate planes from Abuja terminal

By Prince Okafor

The Federal Government through the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, yesterday, directed airlines operating at the General Aviation Terminal, GAT of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, to relocate aircraft to alternate airports.

In a memo to all airlines by FAAN’s Regional General Manager, Abuja Airport, Mr. Kabir Mohammed, sighted by Vanguard, reads: “This is to inform you of the need to temporarily relocate your aircraft to alternate airports due to the upcoming Presidential Inauguration ceremony slated for May 29, 2023.

“The presidential inauguration is a high-security event, and in order to ensure the safety and security of all parties involved, it has become necessary to temporarily relocate all aircraft parked at the GAT to alternate airports.““To this end, you are kindly requested to relocate your aircraft on or before May 22, 2023. We understand that this may cause some inconvenience for you, however, the safety and security of all individuals involved in this event are our top priority.

“We believe that this temporary relocation is the best course of action in line with best international practices. If you have any concerns or questions regarding this matter, please do not hesitate to contact us.”