Presidential Fleet Review: Navy deploys 16 warships

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo on Wednesday disclosed that 16 Nigerian Navy warships, 3 Above Water 109E NN helicopters and Nigerian Air Force Super Tucano (NAF) Aircraft, among others will participate in the Presidential Fleet Review in Lagos to honour President Muhammad Buhari.

This is just as the CNS stated that during the 8-year administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, a total of 20 capital ships were procured for the Nigerian Navy adding, “The ships comprise of Offshore Patrol Vessels, Landing Ship Transport, Hydrographic Survey Vessels, Seaward Defence Boats, Helicopters, as well as, over 300 Inshore Patrol Vessels and Assault crafts”.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, the CNS who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Rear Admiral Saidu Garba said, “The tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari marks a period of profound transformation of the NN Fleet. The President demonstrated enormous political will in ensuring the recapitalisation of the NN Fleet which has become the pride of the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) and one of the most versatile naval fleet in Africa”.

He listed the participating NN ships as “NNS Thunder, NNS Centenary, NNS Ikenne, NNS Kada, NNS Lana, NNS Kano, NNS Nguru, NNS Ibeno, NNS Aba, NNS Oji, NNS Andoni, NNS Osun, NNS Ose, NNS Ekulu, NNS Gongola and NNS Shiroro.

“The participating NAF aircraft are 1 MI35 Helicopter, 1 Diamond-42, 1 ATR-42 MPA and 3 A29 Super Tucano.

“Some foreign warships from allied nations including Spain, Brazil and Ghana are also expected to participate in the exercise.

Disclosing that the theme of NN Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) 2023, is ‘Fleet Readiness for National Prosperity’, Rear Admiral Garba said, “This theme was carefully chosen to underscore the essence and value of the NN, as a responsive naval force poised towards the attainment of national prosperity.

It has therefore become expedient to organize the PFR-2023 in celebration of Mr President for his commitment to strengthen the nation’s naval assets and capability to project her instruments of maritime power for national prosperity.