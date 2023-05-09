Presidential election: Tribunal adjourns till Thursday to hear PDP, APM’s petitions

Lawyers seated at the tribunal awaiting the arrival of the judges

The Presidential Election Petition Court, (PEPC), has adjourned pre-hearing in the petitions filed by Peoples Democratic party (PDP)’ and the Action Peoples Movement (APM) until Thursday.

The five-member panel, led byJustice Haruna Tsammani adjourned after listening to the adoption of answers by all the counsel in the petitions.

Atiku and the PDP in the petition dated March 21, 2023 are challenging the outcome of the Presidential election on Feb 25.

Respondents in the petition marked: CA/PEPC/05/2023, are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 1st Tinubu , 2nd and the APC as 3rd.

At the resumed pre-hearing, Chris Uche , SAN counsel for the petitioners, Atiku and PDP adopted their answers in the pre- hearing filed on April 27.

He added that the filed Motion on notice dated May 7 and served on all the respondents for permission to televise the sitting nationwide.



Counsel to INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud SAN adopted their answers in the pre- hearing information sheet filed on May 2 .



Responding to the live coverage, he said they will await for a former response.



Similarly, counsel to Tinubu, Akin Olujimi, SAN adopted their answers in the pre-hearing information sheet filed on May 2.



He added that the have some applications to strike out this petition in addition to others.



Responding to the live coverage prayed by the petitioners, he said they will reply at the appropriate time.



Lastly, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, counsel to APC also adopted their answers filed their answers on May 2.



In paragraph 14 of the answers the 3rd respondent on May 8 filed two applications, one seeking the competent of the petition and dismissal of the petition.



He added that the 2nd one is seeking the striking out of the answers by the petitioners.

Responding to the motion for live coverage by the petitioners, he said they will reply at the appropriate time.

.The panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned until Thursday for continuation of the pre-hearing session at 2 pm.

He advised parties to harmonise their answers for consideration at the next adjourned date.

He added that the motion for live coverage by the petitioners filed on May 7 will be considered along others.



Similarly, The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in a a petition marked CA/PEPC/04/ challenging the outcome of the Feb 25 presidential election was also heard.

The respondents are Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), Action Progressives Congress (APC),Sen. Bola Tinubu, Sen.Kashim Shettima and Kabir Madari.



Counsel to the petitioners, S.A. Abubakar told the panel that on the behalf of the petitioners, filed on April 21 and adopted it as answers to rely on during the proceedings.

Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN counsel to INEC adopted their answers filed on May 5 as their response to the petition.

Lateef Fagbemi, SAN , counsel for APC also adopted their answers filed on May 2,



He however, informed the panel that they filed two motions on May 8 which would be taken at the appropriate time.



Akin Olujimi for Tinubu and Shettima also adopted their answers filed on May 3.



Lastly, Mr Toni Aliyu, SAN also adopted their answers filed on May 2 with two applications to be heard at the appropriate time.

According to the APM, Tinubu and Shettima were not qualified to contest the election on the grounds of the alleged double nomination of the vice president-elect.

The panel headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani after listening directed parties to harmonise their answers and consider what to be taken and not.

He further adjourned the pre-hearing until Thursday.

Recall reports the tribunal started pre-hearing on Monday and will hear four petitions challenging INEC declaring of Tinubu winner of the Feb. 25 Presidential Election