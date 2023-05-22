Presidential Cttee says Nigeria needs Council on flood control

File: Flood in Lagos

…recommends N3.4trn for the intervention fund

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

THE Presidential Flood Committee established by President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, recommended that Nigeria need to establish an 18-man National Flood Management Council, NFMC, to be chaired by the Vice President of the country.

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu who is the chairman of the committee read the recommendation contained in the committee’s report titled, ‘National Strategic Plan for Flood Management, May 2023’, which was presented during a media conference held at the Federal Ministry of Water Resources Headquarters in Abuja.

He said the proposed NFMC is to deal with any other matters that would be directed by the President, and it is to source and provide funding on all flood-related matters including coordination of flood-related matters across the country.

He added that the proposed Council is necessary to address the flood disasters in the country, therefore, the council is to carry out functions that would mitigate against any level of a flood and advise the President on issues patterning the declaration of a State of emergency based on flood categorization.

He said: “The National Flood Management Council, NFMC, is recommended to be established and domiciled in the Office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The functions of the Council shall include Advice to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on all issues pertaining to flood management including the declaration of State of Emergency based on flood categorization.

“Coordinate flood management activities in the country.

“Deal with any matter related to flood management as may be directed by the President.

“Source and provide adequate funding for all flood-related matters.”

On declaring a State of Emergency, he said, “The President, on the advice of the NFMC, shall declare a State of Emergency when Category 4 (Major Flood) occurs.”

The report stressed that there is a need for multi-sectoral collaboration for the mitigation and management of floods in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, he (Adamu) said the committee recommended 10 strategic plans which include; Data acquisition and multi-sectoral sharing of integrated flood control.

The committee also counselled the Federal Government on enhancing the capacity building of Nigerians at all levels on flood prevention.

According to the Chairman of the committee, the Federal needs an estimated cost of N3.460 trillion for the implementation of the proposed 10 strategic plans contained in the report.

He said: “The areas of intervention, indicative cost and time frames for each project. The estimated cost of implementing the 10 Strategic Plans is N3.460 trillion.

“Larger projects, particularly those with highly engineered solutions would usually require a mix of Federal and State credit assistance.

“A pool of fund can be established and designated as ‘Flood Management Fund’ and domiciled bin the National Flood Management Council, NFMC, Office of the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Fund should cover all flood management activities.

Also the committee said to curb flooding, adequate funding strategies, which include annual budget, ecological funds, natural resource development funds, and others.

As part of the recommendations, the committee stated that the Federal Government on having Standard Operating Procedures, SOPs, for flood data sharing among relevant agencies.

Also the committee in the report pointed out a “robust early warning system that encompasses the dynamics of rain, catchment characteristic and anthropogenic activities with appropriate leady-time marks installation would be minimized in the country.”

The committee also recommended that there is a need to “operationalize the National Management Council for coordination of integrated flood management.

“Military and paramilitary is to conduct training for vulnerable communities and develop and implement regional training programmes for vulnerable communities.

“Construction of dams and detention bases on the River, Benue, Donga, Taraba, Mada, Dep and Okpokwu.”

However, the committee decried poor funding and attention given to flooding by pointing out that the federal state and local governments, rather invest in post-disaster projects which is medicine after death.

It will be recalled that the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, reported that 363 lives were lost, 5,851 injured, 3,891,314 affected and 3,871,530 displaced due to the flood disaster in 2012.

To reduce the risk and impact of flood disasters on the citizenry, a presidential committee was set up as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari and was inaugurated on November 3, 2022, develop a comprehensive plan of action for preventing flood disasters in Nigeria.