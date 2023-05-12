Presidency: Anyone who thinks I’m on transit is joking – Peter Obi

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 election, Mr. Peter Obi has said that anyone who thinks he is on transit on the issue of presidency is joking, expressing confidence that he would emerge president of Nigeria.

Speaking on Friday in Awka during the unveiling of the book, “Peter Obi: many voices, one perspective,” Obi however said he was not in a hurry to achieve the dream, emphasizing that he would always stand for the truth in the quest to build a new Nigeria.

The former Anambra State governor also pledged to accept the decision of the judiciary handling the presidential election petition.

He said: “I am fully in this journey and anyone who thinks I am on transit is joking. If it is not achieved today, it will be tomorrow. I am not in a hurry and I am not desperate.

“But we must fix this country. I have only one passport and anyone who thinks that Peter Obi will run away is wasting his time.

“I’m in court now and whatever the decision of the court will be, I’ll respect. I’m not going to riot. But I know we’re committed to the destiny of this nation. When it’s God’s time, it will happen.

“We’re trying to build a new Nigeria and that new Nigeria must be ready to say sorry, even if they are right. We need to start thinking about what are we going to do to have a better country”.

He said he would always insist on doing what is right and vowed not to give money to do the wrong thing.

He appreciated members of the OBIdient Movement for their understanding and perseverance, insisting that his softness and apologetic disposition remained the way to go and sign of discipline and responsibility.

Chairman, Obi of Onitsha and Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, described Obi as a man of destiny, whose progress in life reflects the hand of God upon him.

“It’s not by his works or by his power,” the royal father said.

Lead Editor of the book, Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna described the work as capturing everything about the man, Peter Obi.

“We are not saying that Peter Obi is a saint. But he stands out in integrity. Nigeria is richly blessed if this man becomes President”, Okunna, who served as Obi’s Chief of Staff and Commissioner during his tenure as governor said.