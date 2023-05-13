Premier League: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest, as Everton battle City

It is a weekend of epic battles in the English Premier League, as Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest kicks off in less than an hour, while Manchester City visit Everton 24 hours later.

The games highlight table toppers hanging on, while relegation-threatened teams hope for the best.

Nottingham Forest handed their hopes of survival a welcome boost by beating Southampton and will look to take another stride towards safety by getting a result at Chelsea.

However, Frank Lampard is finally up and running as Blues boss after beating Bournemouth last weekend but a disastrous season overall sees them languishing down in 11th.

Just one of the Reds’ eight Premier League wins this season have come on the road, while they have also lost each of their last six trips to Stamford Bridge in all competitions.

Morgan Gibbs-White was in inspired form against the Saints and has been directly involved in more league goals than any other Forest player this term (12), including five in his last four games.

For tomorrow, Manchester City head to Everton for a crucial clash at the top and bottom of the Premier League table.

Title challengers Arsenal host Brighton and struggling Leicester entertain in-form Liverpool, while European hopefuls Aston Villa and Tottenham go head-to-head.

Meanwhile…

It’s an ongoing harvest of goals for Leeds and Newcastle.

Sam Allardyce manages his first game at Elland Road as Leeds boss against Newcastle after an encouraging display in their 2-1 defeat at Manchester City last weekend.

Victories for relegation foes Everton and Nottingham Forest left the Whites in serious peril ahead of the final three games, sitting two points from safety.

A top-four place for Eddie Howe’s men remains well within their grasp despite defeat to Arsenal as they look to add their record of four wins in their last five away trips.

Ex-Toon boss Big Sam has won more games against Newcastle than any other side (13) and has tasted victory in his first Premier League home match in charge of five of his last eight clubs.

Other matches for today are Aston Villa vs Tottenham, Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth, Manchester United vs Wolves, and Southampton vs Fulham.

All the matches begin at 3pm. (Livescore)