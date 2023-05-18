Prelate Emeritus, Methodist Church Nigeria, Mbang, dies at 86

Sunday MBANG

…As church condoles with family, A-Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu

PROMINENT religious leader, Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church Nigeria and spiritual father of Akwa Ibom State, His Eminence, Dr. Sunday Mbang has died, aged 86.

According to a statement, yesterday, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State by Secretary of the Church Conference, Rt. Rev. Babatunde Taiwo, Mbang died on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the church has condoled with the family of the deceased, who hailed from Idua, in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, and people of the state over the irreparable loss.

According to the statement, “With gratitude to the Almighty God for benevolence and providence, we announce the transition to glory of His Pre-Eminence Emeritus and His Eminence Emeritus, Dr Mbang.

“ He was Emeritus President of World Methodist Council, Christian Association of Nigeria, Incorporated Trustees of Methodist Church Nigeria and Nigeria inter-religious council. He joined the church triumphant on May 16, 2023, after an impactful earthly ministry of 44 years, having enrolled at Trinity College, Umuahia in 1962.

“He was aged 86 years. His Eminence, Dr. Mbang, embodied the pioneering and path finding spirit of Nigerian methodism as he scored many firsts as follows: “First Patriarch’s chaplain and Bishop of Tinubu (only person to be both patriach and prelate.) Longest serving Head of the Methodist Church Nigeria; first black President of World Methodist Council, and first Methodist leader to be President of Christian Association of Nigeria.

“He will surely and sorely be missed by his beloved church, Methodist Church, to which he gave spiritual, intellectual and servant-leadership for more than two decades, and the entire body of Christ in Nigeria and the diaspora.

“He also had the unique and special privilege of being accorded the status of spiritual father of Akwa Ibom State.

“On behalf of His Eminence, Dr. Oliver Aba, Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, the people called Methodists in Nigeria and the Diaspora, we condole with the family and the good people of Akwa Ibom State on this irreparable loss. Burial arrangements shall be announced later.”

Gov Emmanuel mourns

Meanwhile, Governor Udom Emmanuel of the state has sent his heartfelt message of condolences to the family of late Dr. Mbang.

Emmanuel, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary/Special Assistant, Media, Ekerete Udoh, described the passing of the renowned Father in Faith as deeply painful.

He said: “You were a towering figure in the Nigerian Christian community, who, as the Patriarch/Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, for 22 uninterrupted years, the President of CAN and the first Nigerian ever to head the World Methodist Council, WMC, brought honour to Nigeria and in the process won souls for Christ.

“One of your most endearing attributes was that you spoke truth to power, and was a champion for good governance, equity and justice.

“I thank you most profoundly for the support and prayers you extended to me, since I came into public service, and most especially, the last almost eight years as the governor of this state.

“Nigeria will miss you, the Christian community will miss you, and our dear people will miss you deeply. But we thank God for the life of impact you lived. May your soul rest in peace.”