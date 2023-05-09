Preach peace to the youths, Oborevwori tasks ethnic leaders

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Governor-elect and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Tuesday, urged leaders of ethnic nationalities in the State to preach the message of peace to the youths in their respective communities.

Oborevwori who stated this when the leadership of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU and Isoko Development Unio, IDU paid a congratulatory visit to him in his office, and also told the people to promote love and unity in the State.

He said: “I am very happy with the visit of the leadership of the UPU, coming here today on a congratulatory visit is a good thing. We will do our best to bring development to all parts of the state.

“The leadership of the UPU must talk to our youths on the need to be peaceful always in order to attract the needed development and conducive business environment”.

Addressing the IDU delegation, Oborevwori, said; “I want to sincerely thank the people of Isoko nation for the love you have shown me. The State Government will continue to partner with all ethnic nationalities on its development efforts.

“Let there be peace and unity in Isoko nation. I want unity in the Isoko nation and other ethnic groups in the State. When there is unity, there will be development. We do not want disunity, there should be love and unity to attract massive development”.

While commending the UPU and IDU for their roles in ensuring sustainable development in the State, he maintained that he would run all-inclusive government as a pan-Deltan. “I will be Governor of all Deltans”, he said.

Earlier in his remarks, President General of the UPU, Olorogun Ese Gam, congratulated Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory at the March 18th gubernatorial polls.

Gam urged the Governor-elect to pay priority attention to the payment of workers’ salaries and pensions. He also enjoined Oborevwori to tackle the issue of youth unemployment through the building of industries in the state.

Also, the President General of IDU, Prof. Christopher Akpotu, appealed to the incoming Governor to give the Isoko people their place of pride in the governance of the State.

Akpotu described the victory of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as well deserved.