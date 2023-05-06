Prayer, good leadership‘ll produce a better Nigeria – Pastor Chris

Nigerian Flag

…Gives food item, others to widows, N1m tuition fee

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The General Overseer of The Greathouse Alter of Fire Ministry, Senior Pastor Chris Isaac, has said that prayer coupled with good leadership will produce a better Nigeria.

He said this during the 15th edition of 12 Hours Non-stop Prayers themed: “The End of an Affliction” and official ordination in Lagos.

Pastor Isaac who is also the convener of 12 hours of non-stop prayer said that the country is in need of quality leaders who would love and care for the people.

His words: “Our prayer is for Nigeria to be a better country; with prayer coupled with good leadership we would have a better Nigeria. We pray that God would raise quality leaders to lead Nigeria, leaders who would love the people because leadership is all about loving and caring for the people.

“Nigeria has been through a lot and without prayer I wonder where we would have been, prayer has held us where we are in this nation. It is erroneous to have a differing opinion.

“Prayer has sustained Nigeria to where it is. All that Nigeria needs is prayer; it is prayer that can keep us. I am a servant of God and not a politician, let them do their job, mine is to pray for the country, prayer would do much more for this country.

“For the President-elect, I believe that with prayer he would do better, with prayer he would be focused and love the people, with prayer Nigeria would be better than where he met it.

“12 hours of non-stop prayer is a moment of prayer and encounter; it could be personal, group and even as a nation. The origin of 12 hours dates back to when as a teenager God asked me to pray for 12 hours and if I pray he would change my life. It was after I got married, I introduced it in the church, and it starts 7: 00 am to 7:00 pm

Meanwhile, the church which feed all the congregation who participated in the prayer, gave out food items, and clothes, among others to widows as well as N1 million to support them financially. Also, another N1 million was given to children to pay their tuition fees.