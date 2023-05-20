Praises for Ayorinde’s book chronicling growth of Nigerian films

Steve Ayorinde

By OsaMbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

A book titled “30: Three Decades of the New Nigerian Cinema – A Bystander’s Verdict” authored by Mr. Steve Ayorinde was launched last Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Alliance Française, the Mike Adenuga Center Ikoyi, Lagos.

The book launch was chaired by Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ekiti State, who, in his opening speech, extoled Ayorinde’s efforts: “I must commend you for bearing witness to history, and ensuring we do not lose a sense of who we are as Nigerians. I also need to commend all those who have excelled in this industry and are promoting our culture.”

Presenting the bookwhich chronicles the remarkable growth of the Nigerian film industry, also known as Nollywood,Steve Ayorindeprescribes that “the next 30 years has to be a concerted effort of all quarters of the industry – the artistic and technical aspects collaborating with the governmental and corporate sectors.”

The book reviewer at the event, Dr. Olawunmi Oni-Buraimoh, introduced author of the 182-page book, Steve Ayorinde, as a veteran journalist, film critic, cultural enthusiast, and one who has extensive experience in film festivals and award ceremonies.

The cinematic experience, Dr. Oni-Buraimoh said, is brought to fore by some iconic symbols. The reviewer, in her summary of the foreword, said the author gave an insight into the beginning of what later became Nollywood, noting that Ayorinde contributed to its earlier works. The foreword, written by Jonathan Haynes, not only validates Ayorinde as qualified to write such a book, but also ascribes him the role of a participant observer and insider. Haynes proposes in his foreword that it is about time “we had a Nollywood Museum”.

The author, through the book’s Preface, provides his motivation for writing the book and reveals how, where and when arts got into his DNA.

Dr. Oni-Buraimoh briefly summarised the six chapters of the book: Chapter one features films – an array of great movies like ‘AsewoTo Re Mecca’, ‘Living in Bondage, ‘Glamour Girls’, ‘King of Boys’, ‘Eyimofe’, etc. Here, the author suggests ways to remake the past. Chapter two of the book features film directors – 30 directors in all -aunique way of celebrating those behind the screens.

Chapter three features popular actors – Jide Kosoko (who was present at the launch), Femi Adebayo, Olu Jacobs, etc., while chapter four features 30 actresses.

Chapter five showcases what the author calls the unforgettable 30 – the father of the Nigerian theatre – HubertOgunde, Moji Olaiya, Adejumo, Baba Sala, Adeyemi Afolayan, Eddie Ugboma, etc.

Chapter six presents landmark events, taking the reader from Nigeria to Toronto. These are events that were significant in the film industry – first, second and thirds decades – all key elements that have shaped the Nigerian film culture.

Other dignitaries who attended the event include Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, former Governor of Lagos State; Former Group Managing Director and CEO of First Bank, Dr BisiOnasanya; Director-General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, Dr John Asein; Brian Etuk, Director of Special Duties, Nigeria Film Corporation (representing the Managing Director/CEO of the Nigeria Film Corporation, ChidiaMaduekwe); The Royal Father of the day, HRM. Oba OlufolarinOgunsanwo, Alare of Ilerakingdom, Epe Division, Lagos State; Former Lagos Commissioner for Information, Kehinde Bamigbetan who represented Bola Ahmed Tinubu.