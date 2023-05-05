Power Outage: PDP tells Imo workers to unseat Uzodimma

PDP and its colour flags

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Friday, called on the Imo workers to use their votes to sack the incumbent governor Hope Uzodimma, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead of November 2023 governorship election.

The PDP, made this call in Owerri through the state Publicity Secretary, Collins Opuozor, while commenting on the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, declaration of total blackout in Imo state, and the alleged disruption and bullying of Imo workers, on workers day celebration in the state.

The main opposition party said they were angry because the Uzodimma, administration has thrown Imo into darkness, for the second time in since last two months.

And that to end it, the party would stand with Imo workers for the right thing to be done in Imo.

According to the PDP, “We have invited you here today in keeping with our longstanding solidarity with the working men and women of Imo State, who have been subjected to the most primitive forms of oppression, deprivation, bellicosity, cruelty, violent attacks, and misery by the widely-rejected government of Senator Hope Uzodinma in the last three years and five months.

“Human life now means nothing in Imo State. Innocent citizens are slaughtered daily in cold blood just like rams, while those who have the responsibility to protect lives look the other way. In most instances, agents and militiamen of the government have been generally accused of directly perpetrating the killings, like the brutal murder of fourteen wedding guests from Otulu at Awo-Omamma and the killings and bombings at the residence of Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere in Akokwa, and many others.”

He continued: “Gentlemen of the Press, within the last two months, Imo State has been shut down twice. The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) with other affiliate unions in the State have twice embarked on strikes. Aviation operations have been grounded twice. The electricity supply to Imo has been cut off twice.

“Also, financial institutions have halted all activities twice, thereby crippling the economy of the State. As we gather here, Imo am in total blackout. All businesses have been strangulated. Imo has become a pariah state, cut off from the rest of Nigeria. This is catastrophic!

“All of these have happened because of the satanic ambition of the government of Senator Hope Uzodinma to cow, muzzle, hijack and destroy the Organized Labour in the State to implement his scorch-earth policy of beating Imo workers and pensioners into submission by starving them of their salaries and pensions and all other sources of livelihood.”

“As we speak, eleven thousand (11,000) authentic Imo workers have been stigmatized as ghost workers and they are owed twenty (20) months salary arrears. These were people verified by the past administration of the PDP, and not a dime was owed to anyone by our government. A taboo is going on in Imo State.

“Worse still, ten thousand (10,000) real Imo pensioners have also been classified as ghost pensioners, and the government has refused to pay them for twenty-two (22) months. This wicked act has led to the death of many of these senior citizens who served our state with their intellect, their skills, and the brawn of their youth. These unpardonable atrocities were alien to Imo State when PDP was in power. Not a single pensioner was left unpaid by our government,” PDP said.