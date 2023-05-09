‘Power belongs to God’, Adeleke reacts to Supreme Court victory

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has described his victory at the Supreme Court as the establishment of God’s authority and supremacy.

Speaking shortly after the apex court affirms his victory as the duly elected governor, he said the will of God has survived the anti-masses plot of evil forces.

Adeleke pledged to remain to remain focused on delivering good governance to the people of Osun state, calling on stakeholders to join hands with his administration to move the state forward.

His words: “This is a historic landmark in the history of Osun politics. Today is the day our God ordained to stand his authority as the owner and giver of power.

“Today is that moment when the will of the people ordained by God survived anti-masses plot of powerful forces. We, therefore, celebrate God almighty. We dedicate today’s victory to Him.

“State power is of God and He bestowed it in whoever He wishes. I will remain God-driven, divinely-inspired.

“I will govern with the fear of God. Our governorship is an affirmation that we are for the people, by the people.

“As a moral compass, affirming the integrity of my lord justice, your affirmation for the truth and people’s will, consolidate and strengthen our democracy.

“On behalf of Osun people we appreciate you and adore your love for justice and equity.

“To all stakeholders in Osun project, be assured that the revalidation of our mandate is a challenge, a call to duty, a fresh demand for more dividend of democracy.

“I commit myself to more expanded delivery of good governance, in me you will find a true pro-people governor.

“I seek support of all Osun resident and citizens, in respective of party affiliations. This is our state and we must join hands to develop it.

“My appreciation goes to my family. My wives, Titi and Ngozi, and the children. To all Imole in Nigeria and abroad, thank you for standing by me. I want to thank my brother and sister.

“My people of Osun State, the good job continues, we wrap up the implementation of our five points agenda.

“We shall focus on grassroots development. We shall embark on agricultural revival of our dear state.

“Our policies shall fight poverty, insecurity, unemployment and underdevelopment. You shall truthful feel and enjoy the dividend of democracy.”