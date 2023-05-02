Poverty fuelling other crises in Nigeria – Climate advocate, Yeside

Yeside also known as Yetunde Gold has reiterated her commitment to advocate for Nigerian communities affected by the effect of climate change as she networks with world leaders in different capacities to address these challenges and improve her knowledge of these issues. At the event hosted by UNITAR in the United Nations Geneva, Switzerland, Yeside spoke about her desire to sustain long term projects and lead from a position of impact and exemplify Value Based leadership in spite of the challenges.

Representing her organization Blue-lily Initiative, an NGO focused on climate action and Human rights, she said, “It is a great honor to be here today as these lessons are very insightful and practical in this day and age.

“Nigeria is plagued with very peculiar crises and quite prominent is the issue of poverty which is the underlying cause of several other issues. Leadership in this multicultural nation demands that the leaders lead from a place of responsibility and influence which is largely dependent on the ability of a leader or entity to drive community based projects and find solutions to challenges faced by these communities which requires a great deal of funding.

“The challenge I have faced over time is the inability to sustain long term projects in these communities due to lack of adequate funding. We have learnt from developed countries and been greatly influenced by projects and innovation being carried out and that is why I am here to learn and understand how to be more productive.

“Talking about value based leadership, we appeal to enabling countries to lead from a position of influence through delivering value in these communities which in turn will spread throughout Nigeria and Africa.

“I am humbled by the efforts these nations, individuals and organizations are putting into national development in their different capacities. The ideas are refreshing, simple and applicable especially in a multicultural nation like ours. This time, I have resolved to go above and beyond in the quest for the development of our great Nation one step at a time.”

A photograph captured Yeside Olasimbo with His Excellency Mansour Bin Hilal Al Mushaiti, Vice Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, other world leaders and stakeholders.