Posterity will be kind to Buhari, world will miss him – Ghanaian President 

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo said posterity will be kind to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akufo-Addo stated this while unveiling two books written on the legacies of Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The Ghanaian President also said the world will miss the leadership acumen of President Buhari when he leaves office.

Buhari will be handing over to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on May 29 after serving a two-term of eight years.

Akufo-Addo said ECOWAS, Africa and the world at large will miss Buhari’s leadership qualities.

He said, “As leaders, we all have our high and low moments, but I have no doubt that posterity will be kind to Muhammadu Buhari.

“President Buhari, we will miss you. West Africa, Africa, and indeed, the world will miss your leadership. The leadership of a military ruler turned consummate democrat who was extremely solicitous of Nigeria’s and Africa’s interests and who sought principles in all decisions which he took.

“I’m yet to have a book written about me, let alone author one myself. I have some 19 months to leave office, and I guess I have to take a cue from my senior and hope the books will give about me.”

The book: “State of Repair: How Muhammadu Buhari tried to transform Nigeria for the better” was authored by Anthony Goldman, a former journalist and ex-Africa editor of the Financial Times of London, while “The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari” was authored by Abu Ibrahim, former representative of southern Katsina senatorial district.

The books were reviewed by Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti; and Abubakar Abba, deputy vice-chancellor of the University of Abuja.

The books raked in over N500 million during the presentation.

The President-elect Bola Tinubu and the Vice-President-elect Kashim Shettima obtained copies of the book for a combined amount of N40 million.

Abdulsamad Rabiu, chairman of BUA Group, generously purchased copies of the books with the sum of N200 million

Aliko Dangote, chairperson of the Dangote Group, contributed N100 million to acquire copies of both books, and Muhammed Idimi purchased copies for the same amount.