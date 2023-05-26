Polls: Accusing INEC, APC of malpractices is an art of desperation – Ezenweani

By Gabriel Olawale

A human rights activist and anti-corruption crusader, Comrade Ambrose Ezenweani has warned the incoming government to be ready for the participation of the Obidients and the Nigerian youths in the affairs of the country, even as he insisted that governance in Nigeria will no longer be business as usual.

Ezenweani who is the National Coordinator of Obedient & Yusful Fellows Support Group bears his mind on the decision of LP and its presidential candidate challenging the outcome of the presidential election in court.

“The idea of going to court is a good initiative and a very healthy step for the development of democracy in Nigeria. It is important to note, that instituting a case in court is not an end in itself, but a means to an end.

“However, what I don’t get is the ground of faulting the outcome of the 2023 presidential election. I think Tinubu earned his victory. It is a victory of impact against miracle. How can Tinubu and his party plan to steal mandate and not steal the mandate in their base and strong hold states, where they have incumbent governors? Accusing INEC and APC of malpractices is only an art of desperation and lack of good sportsmanship. There are no rational and justifiable grounds of litigations against the outcome of the 2023 presidential election. “

He assured Nigerians that Tinubu presidency will offer transformation, competent leadership, and open rooms for teamwork, “I see Tinubu fixing Nigeria’s major problems of poverty and security by bringing the government closer to the people.

Ezenweani admonished Tinubu to take charge and endeavour to evolve a political thought that will transcend present political reality, “For instance, in Lagos state, Gov Sanwo-Olu has been able to consolidate on the legacy of his predecessors in building a prosperous and secured Lagos community not only by investing his experience, character and vision, but also by prioritising progressive ideas against gratifying vested interests.

“This is evident in Sanwo-Olu’s critical investment in strategic sectors- education, health, public works, and his ability to close the Lekki toll gate with solemn respect of the progressive voice of the Nigerian youths.

“Also during the 2023 campaign, Sanwo-Olu explored the strategy of bridging the socio-political and ideological gap that could have made his victory difficult. He operated over 80 directorates within his campaign organisation with a view of carrying everybody along.” He said.