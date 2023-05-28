Politicians jostle for SGF, other key positions in Tinubu’s govt

As President-elect Bola Tinubu is to be inaugurated as the substantive President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29, 2023, sources reveal that politicians are jostling for key positions in his government.

There are at least three appointments that are expected to be made by the new President for smooth operation of government that must have the approval of the National Assembly.

The three appointments are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief of Staff and presidential spokesperson.

Sources close to Tinubu said there has been a jostle for appointments, including ministerial, under the Tinubu administration since the president-elect emerged after the February 25 presidential election.

The President-elect, it was learnt from multiple sources close to him, yesterday, has kept allies and close associates, among others, guessing over those that will form his cabinet.

Meanwhile, there were insinuations that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and James Faleke, a federal lawmaker from Lagos, are likely to play some roles in the Tinubu cabinet.

It has been reported that El-Rufai alongside two other outgoing governors – Aminu Masari of Katsina State and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State – are in the race for the SGF office.

Former Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State is also, according to reports, in the jostle for ministerial appointment. He is said to be highly favoured for the External Affairs portfolio.

Traditionally, top members of the ruling party who lost governorship election in their states are usually compensated with ministerial appointments and this may also play out in the unfolding Tinubu government.

Multiple sources, however, said Gbajabimila was facing huge opposition to the possibility of emerging as Chief of Staff to the President.

There has been no word on who will emerge as a presidential spokesperson but there are high-profile professionals around the president-elect who fit the bill.

Some of them served in the Tinubu Presidential Campaign and they include Mr Bayo Onanuga and Mr Dele Alake.

A source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that all the names being peddled for appointments in the Tinubu administration remained in the realm of speculation.

The source said: “President Tinubu is likely to make his first appointments on Monday or Tuesday because he wants to hit the ground running.

“But all the conjectures about who is in and who is out in the cabinet and other appointments are in the realm of speculations.

”Everyone has continued to speculate but from what I know, the list is with the president-elect.

“He is keeping it close to his chest. All those who go to him, he promises them but he won’t say anything.”