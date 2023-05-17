Policeman killed, 5 injured as truck rams into vehicles in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Sector of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), on Wednesday, confirmed the death of a police officer on duty, in a road accident reportedly caused by a speeding truck belonging to a firm in Ogun State.

According to a statement by the FRSC spokesperson in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, five other persons were injured in the crash around Saiten Petrol Station along the Abeokuta-Lagos highway on Tuesday night.

Okpe in the statement disclosed that nine vehicles were involved in the crash, including the Dangote truck, a tipper, a yellow bus, an armoured tank, a Toyota RAV4 and three motorcycles.

While explaining that eight persons – seven male adults and one female adult – were involved in the crash, she said, four male adults and one female adult were injured, pointing out that “one person was killed, while two were unhurt.”

The FRSC blamed the crash on speeding and wrongful overtaking by the Dangote truck driver, who was said lost control and crashed into other vehicles from the rear.

She explained that the Dangote truck later plunged into the river.

According to Okpe, the Toyota RAV4 car went up in flames due to the impact of the collision, stating that the fire was extinguished with the help of the filling station’s fire extinguisher, but some motorcycles were burnt.

“The injured victims were taken to the General Hospital, Ota for medical attention.

“One person identified as a police officer, who was on duty, got injured and was also taken to the hospital by the FRSC rescue team, but he later died,” Okpe stated.

Meanwhile, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Ogun State, Ahmed Umar, sympathised with the victims’ families, advising motorists to always obey traffic rules.