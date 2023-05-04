Police to demolish 25 barracks in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman, LAGOS

The Nigeria Police Command said it intends to demolish 25 barracks in different parts of Lagos State, noting that the structures failed the structural integrity test conducted by the Lagos State Government.

Consequently, over 2,000 policemen and members of their families have been informed to evacuate the dilapidated barracks.

The affected Barracks include Ijeh Police Barracks, Obalende, Highway Police Barracks, Ikeja; K9 Police Barracks, Keffi Street, South-West, Ikoyi; Falomo Police Barracks (A and B), Ikoyi; Bar Beach Police Barracks, Victoria, MOPOL 20 Barracks, Ikeja; Women Police Barracks, Obalende; MOPOL 2 Police Barracks, Keffi Street, South-West, Ikoyi; Mounted Troop, Ribadu Road, Ikoyi and Queen Barracks, Apapa.

Others are FPRO Annex Office and Barracks, Ijora Olopa; Iponrin Police Barracks, Surulere; Adekunle Police Barracks, Yaba; Federal Highway Patrol Office, Yaba; Alausa Police Barracks, Ikeja; Mounted Troop, Ikeja; Okesuna Police Barracks, Obalende; McCarthy Barracks, Obalende; Force Headquarters Annex, Obalende; Obalende Police Barracks, Obalende; Bourdillon Police Barracks, Ikoyi; New Staff Quarters, Ikeja ; Elere Police Barracks, Agege; Onikan Officers Mess, Ikoyi and Police Special Fraud Unit, PSFU, Milverton Street, Ikoyi.

Addressing newsmen at the Lagos Police Command in Ikeja, the Force Public Relations Officer, FPPRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, explained the procedure for the reconstruction of the proposed demolished barracks.

Adejobi said: “The Inspector-General of Police has issued a directive that those living in these Barracks be issued a one-month notice to vacate their accommodation spaces.

“This directive will not be carried out all at once, but will be implemented gradually in phased stages to ensure that all officially recognized and lawful residents of the affected Barracks are properly catered for.”