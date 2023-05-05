Police to deal decisively with snatchers of mobile phones

Worried by the increasing rate of mobile phone snatching by using weapons, the police command in Katsina State has threatened to deal decisively with the criminals to deter others from the crime.

The police spokesperson, CSP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Katsina.

He, therefore, warned snatchers to either desist from such acts or be arrested and treated as armed robbers.

“Snatching of phones, using weapons, is armed robbery; the command will not fold its arms and watch disgruntled elements taking advantage of our citizens and robbing them of their phones.

“Any violent act will certainly attract the same. We will use all our available powers, including the use of lethal weapons in protecting the good people of the state,” he said.

Isah further assured that the police would not relent in their efforts at securing the people of the state.

“Our men have been fully briefed to deal decisively with any armed robbery gang found terrorising the state,” he said.