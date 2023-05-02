Police take over Abia Assembly over alleged impeachment of Speaker

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA –A detachment of policemen have taken over the Abia State House of Assembly complex in Umuahia.

This follows an alleged plot by some members of the House to impeach the Speaker, Engr. Chinedum Orji. Vanguard gathered that some members of the House have been meeting over the plot.



Though details of the impeachment saga are still unclear, sources told Vanguard that the House had adjourned sitting to reconvene at a later date.



In a video trending on social media, some members of the House had sat and impeached the Speaker and elected Hon. Chukwudi Apugo, (Umuahia East constituency), as the new speaker.



In a sitting presided over by the Deputy speaker, Hon. Ifeanyi Uchendu, (PDP/Ohafia South), Hon. Kennedy Njoku(Osisioma Ngwa North), moved a motion for the impeachment of the speaker which was seconded by Hon. Chijioke Chukwu. Speaker Orji was accused of insensitivity to the welfare of the members of the House.

Njoku said; “I want to move a motion considering the present situation in the House of Assembly and the feelings of members towards the speaker of the 7th House, Engr. Chinedum Orji, of his insensitivity to the welfare of members and other sundry activities. It is clear to us that all these have led to gross misconduct on the office of the speaker. Hence, I move a motion for the removal of the speaker.”



In a video which has gone viral, Njoku also read a list of the members who signed for the impeachment of the speaker. It includes Hon. Ifeanyi Uchendu,(PDP/Ohafia North), former Speaker, Hon. Chikwendu Kalu, (PDP/Isiala Ngwa South), Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, (APC/Bende North), Hon. Okey Igwe, (PDP/Umunneochi),Hon. Chukwudi Apugo,(PDP/Umuahia East), Hon. Stanley Nwabuisi,(PDP/Ikwuano),Hon. Obinna Ichita, (APGA/Aba South), Hon. Thomas Nkoro, (PDP/Obingwa West) , Hon. Mike Ukoha, (APC/Arochukwu), Hon. Goddy Adiele,(PDP/Ukwa West), Hon. Paul Taribo, (PDP/Ukwa East) , Hon. Kennedy Njoku,(PDP/Osisioma Ngwa North), Hon. Nnamdi Allen, (PDP/Osisioma Ngwa South),Hon. Munachim Alozie (LP/Ugwunagbo), Hon. Emeka Okoroafor, (APC/Isuikwuato) and Hon. Uzodike Aaron,(PDP/Aba North).



Vanguard further gathered that members who didn’t sign the impeachment motion include; the majority leader, Hon. Solomon Akpulonu, (PDP/Obingwa East), Hon. Ginger Onwusibe(LP/Isiala Ngwa North), Hon. Jerry Uzosike,(PDP/Umuahia South) ,Hon. Kelechi Onuzuruike,(Umuahia North) and Hon.Abraham Oba(PDP/Aba Central).



Efforts to get the reaction of the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Mr. Jude Ndukwe, were unsuccessful as he neither responded to calls and text message placed on his number.