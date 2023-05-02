Police step up search for kidnapped Reverend fathers in Delta

Kill one kidnap suspect, arrest three others

Parishioners appeal for the unconditional release of priests

By Jimitota Onoyume,Warri

The police have intensified efforts to secure the release of kidnapped Catholic priests Reverend Father Chochos Kunav and Raphael Ogigba were kidnapped on Saturday night in Agbara-oto, Delta state.

Catholic faithful in the state has also appealed for the unconditional release of the hostages

Parishioners of St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Eku, Ethiope East local government area where Father Chochos served briefly before he moved to Ibadan, Oyo state were in tears pleading that the kidnappers should release them unconditionally.

” I appeal to the kidnappers to please release the Rev fathers uncontrollably. Catholic priests are not known to have money. “, one of them simply gave her name as Mrs Oghenerho pleaded.

The spokesman, Delta Police command, DSP Bright Edafe said the police have stepped up their move to smoke out kidnappers, and criminal elements in Warri and environ, adding that a notorious kidnapper died after a gun battle between policemen and his gang in Agbarho, Ughelli north local government area.

The state police image maker, DSP Edafe said three other suspected kidnappers were also arrested at the same spot during the ensuing gun battle, adding that guns, a Mercedes Benz GLK brand, and knives were among the items recovered from the suspected kidnappers.

“Following reports of kidnapping and armed robbery operations in Ughelli, Warri and environs, the Deputy Commissioner of Police operations, DCP Johnson Adenola mandated all divisional police officers in the Command to gather intelligence and ensure that this ugly trend is nipped in the bud.

“In compliance with this directive, on 30/04/2023 at about 1300hrs, acting on information received via intelligence gathered on an armed robbery gang that snatched one AK47 rifle from a police officer and also allegedly kidnapped and murdered one Godspower Emmanuel ‘m’ after collecting four hundred thousand naira (#400,000) ransom were sited at an hotel in Agbarho, the DPO Ovwian Aladja division, CSP Aliyu Shaba mobilized and led detectives to the area in search of them. While the search was ongoing, the suspects sighted the policemen from hiding and opened fire, which the police equally responded. During the gun duel, one Felix A.K.A “OBJ” was shot and later confirmed dead at the hospital.

“While three other suspects namely Stephen ‘m’ 19yrs old, Godstime ‘m’ 28yrs old, and Prince ‘m’ 28yrs old, were arrested with various degrees of bullet injuries. One AK 47 rifle with breech no. 19617, eighteen (18) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one English double barrel gun, eleven (11) Android phones, two button phones, one long knife, one suspected stolen white coloured GLK Mercedes Benz with, two bottles of codeine, two wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered. The investigation is ongoing.”