Police spokesperson reacts as officers assault man who refuses to release his phone

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi has called for an investigation into a viral video of police officers assaulting a man who refused to release his phone to them.

A tweep on Wednesday shared a video of officers assaulting a man, tagging the accounts of the Nigeria Police Force and the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin.

The video was captioned, “No drugs nothing , no evidence. Why asking for phone for no reason? I don’t know why #PoliceNG #BenHundeyin.”

Reacting to the video the force spokesperson said, “Ben, fish out these policemen for investigation. We need to look into this. And the victim should send an sms to me, personally as I need some info from him or them. I am interested in this disgusting scene/drama. Thanks.”