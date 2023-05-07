Police raid kidnappers den, rescue 58 hostages

…CP commends synergy with local security outfits

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has rescued 58 kidnapped victims held hostage at Udulu Forest, Gegu LGA of Kogi State, bordering Sardauna Forest, Nasarawa State, and other identified kidnappers den in communities contiguous to the FCT.

Spokesperson of the Command,SP Josephine Adeh said that, “The bandits/Kidnappers on sighting the security team coordinated by the Police fired at the security team which resulted in a shootout.

“The bandits were overpowered and escaped with various degrees of bullet injuries leaving behind their victims.

“The rescue is part of efforts by the Command leadership, in a sustained joint operation with other security agencies with vigilantes and hunters from the various local communities, to combat violent crimes in the FCT, rescue victims and bring perpetrators to book.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, CP Haruna Garba has vowed that effort will be sustained to prevent any further threats to safety and security of residents.

“The Command would also not relent in ensuring the rescue of any resident held hostage by criminals, and as well bring the perpetrators to book.

“The CP called for the cooperation of residents, especially in being security conscious and giving credible information to the Police.

Meanwhile, one Tama Jonathan unfortunately sustained injury during the rescue operation and died on the spot.

“His remains have subsequently been released to his family for burial.

“The other 58 rescued victims are being stabilised in the hospital and would be reunited with their families.

“The CP urged residents to be vigilant, and make prompt rendition of complaints through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352”