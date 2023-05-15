Police officer kills four colleagues in Brazil

By Biodun Busari

A Brazilian police inspector has shot dead four colleagues at the station where they worked.

The sad incident occurred in Camocim, some kilometres from Fortaleza, the capital of Ceará, according to the state Civil Police on the social network Instagram.

After the shooting, the suspect, who was off duty, fled in a police car and handed himself over to authorities at a Military Police barracks, a municipal security official told Brazilian news portal G1, Portugal English Post.

The Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense of Ceará said that the case is being investigated and added that the police station is isolated for the collection of evidence.

The governor of Ceará, Elmano de Freitas, sympathized with family members, friends and professionals from the security forces, adding that his office “will provide all the necessary support to the family members”.

“I am absolutely dismayed at the tragic episode that took place at the Camocim police station, when four civil police officers lost their lives after an attack by a colleague”, said Freitas on the social network Twitter.