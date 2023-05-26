Police not aware of killing of Internship Student in Ebonyi – Spokesperson

The Police Command in Ebonyi, on Friday, said it is not aware of the killing of an internship staff attached to the Dental Therapy Department of Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some national dailies had reported that the deceased, Mr Kelvin Onuchie, was shot dead in front of his residence, Mberi Street, Abakaliki, on Wednesday night.

SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Police Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi Command, told NAN on Friday that the command was yet to get the report.

“I do not have such report. We can only know about an incident if it’s reported to us,” Onovwakpoyeya added.

Mrs Chiamaka Nwonu, a resident in the area, told NAN that the deceased was shot dead by suspected gunmen while making a phone call outside his gate at Corpers’ lodge where he resides.

“The deceased is an internship student at Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki,” Nwonu explained