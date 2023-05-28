Police nab Yoruba Nation agitators in Lagos

By Efe Onodjae

…Caution individuals engaging in subversive activities to desist or face legal consequences

Early this morning, the Lagos State Police Command successfully arrested two Yoruba Nation Agitators. The group, consisting of fifteen individuals, forcefully entered the Alausa Police Division at approximately 05:35 hours, loudly proclaiming, “Yoruba Nation has taken over,” and causing injuries to police officers who tried to disperse them. Two agitators were apprehended, while the remaining members fled the scene due to the swift and coordinated response of the police.

The arrested suspects were found in possession of charms, dangerous weapons, and various offensive insignias associated with the Yoruba Nation Army. Concurrently, another faction of the group attempted to take control of a radio station in Ibadan, Oyo State. They claimed to have arrived to officially inform the police about the United Nations’ alleged approval of Yoruba Nation’s establishment.

The detained suspects are currently aiding the ongoing investigation into the group’s subversive plans, as well as their network of sponsors, who will be exposed and brought to justice in due course. These actions are necessary to ensure the internal security of the state.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, takes this opportunity to caution all individuals engaging in subversive activities to refrain from such actions within the state. The Command stands prepared and resolute, with the necessary resources and operational strategy, to enforce the full extent of the law against those who seek to disrupt the established security order in Lagos.

CP Owohunwa emphasizes that the Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, has extensively deployed intelligence, personnel, and operational assets across the entire state. This proactive approach aims to effectively suppress any misguided individuals or groups operating under any name who may attempt to test the enforcement capabilities of the Command, before, during, and after the May 29, 2023 inauguration.

Furthermore, CP Owohunwa expresses gratitude to the law-abiding citizens of Lagos State for their unwavering support and cooperation with the police. The public is encouraged to continue demonstrating their patriotism by promptly reporting any suspicious activities to the police or the nearest security agency.

This information was provided by the Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundryin, via his Twitter page.